Coinbase CEO Says Apple Still Hostile Toward Crypto

Coinbase and Apple are still not getting along months after Coinbase cautioned clients it may get rid of an application from theApple Store

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted on August 22 that Apple continues to obstruct some performances for cryptocurrencies, consisting of having the ability to make money and unlimited decentralized applications (dApp) internet browsers. He stated:

“Apple has been very restrictive and hostile to cryptocurrency over the years. They’re still blocking some functionality right now, including the ability to earn money with cryptocurrency by completing tasks, and unrestricted dapp browsers.”

In December, Coinbase cautioned its clients it may need to eliminate its dApp web browser from its application to fulfill Apple’s App Store policies. At the time, both Apple and Google’s Android app shop Google Play wished to get rid of dApp s in its network.

Apple, especially its App Store, has actually been under fire recently for unreasonable terms it offers to app designers and publishers. The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and video games designer Epic Games have actually all called out Apple trying to find fairer terms for designers.

Cointelegraph connected to Apple for remark.