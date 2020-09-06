Cohen’s book spotlights Trump’s Obama obsession and resurfaces ‘you’re fired’ video | US news

The impression of Donald Trump’s obsession with his predecessor Barack Obama was fueled by a video from 2012 resurfacing this weekend from a parody in which the now-Republican president mocks his Democratic rival.

Journalists dug up the clip after Michael Cohen, Trump’s disgraced former fixer, shared a photo of it taken from the film to promote his latest book.

In the book, Cohen alleges Trump had “hatred and contempt” for the former president, made racist outbursts, and was guilty of the same crimes that landed his former fixer in prison.

“Trump hired a ‘Faux-Bama’ to participate in a video in which Trump ‘ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him’,” Cohen’s book says. The apparent clip Cohen is describing shows Trump in Trump Tower in an office facing an unnamed Black man across a desk. It ends with an Apprentice-style “you’re fired”.

Both CNN and the Associated Press obtained an early copy of Cohen’s book.

“Tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a shithole. They are all complete fucking toilets,” Cohen…