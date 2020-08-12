Cohen Trolio among 2 positive COVID-19 tests at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore.– Over 1,700 on-site COVID-19 tests were performed previously today at the U.S. Amateur.

Just 2 gamers checkedpositive Both withdrew prior to teeing it up.

One of them was Cohen Trolio, the 18- year-old who last summer season advanced all the method to the semifinals atPineehurst This time around, Trolio’s U.S. Amateur was over prior to it even began.

“We’re disappointed, obviously,” Trolio’s father, V.J., informed Mississippi Today as he and his child made the 2,550- mile vehicle journey back to their house in West Point,Mississippi “We were informed that of all the [264] entrants, simply 2 checkedpositive Cohen was among the fortunate 2. That’s life. The USGA did a terrific task. We have no problems about anything where the USGA is worried. This is simply the world we reside in today. This things is genuine.”

Added Cohen, who commemorated his 18 th birthday on Saturday, a day after getting his test outcome: “It’s all right. Nothing the USGA or I could do about it – just following the rules.”

USGA procedures consisted of 2 obligatory tests for gamers, one prior to taking a trip to Bandon Dunes and a 2nd upon arrival. Players and their optimal 2 visitors are likewise required to remain inside a bubble today that consists of the 2 host courses and 4 lodgings.