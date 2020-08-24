Coffee, Tea, Cider,Cappuccino, and Hot Chocolate Single Serve Cups For Keurig K cup Brewers, Perfect Sampler Pack, includes Hot Cocoa from Square and Crazy Cups, 40 Count



Price: $23.05

(as of Aug 24,2020 10:17:37 UTC – Details)



Custom Variety Pack samplers are the ultimate way to experience a wide range of Keurig compatible single-serve beverages without having to purchase a full box of each one individually. Use them as a way to discover new favorites or simply to add some adventure to your morning routine. They also make a great gift for coffee lovers! There are no duplicate single serve cups in this box. The single serve cups inside are meant to be used and work in all K-Cup Brewers.

Sample a total of 40 Coffees,Tea and Hot Chocolates without purchasing Multiple boxes, NO DUPLICATES

Find your Perfect Coffee, Tea or Hot Chocolate Cup in our variety pack

Our sampler pack was created exclusively for people who love Coffee, Tea and Hot Chocolate

Largest sampler pack (no duplicates) including cups from Green Mountain, Tullys, Diedrich, Eight O’Clock, Hamilton Mills, Grove Square, Crazy Cups, Celestial Seasonings, Harny & Sons, and Twinings. See description below for list of items