Coffee prices seen rising slightly by end-2020 despite higher surplus: Reuters poll By Reuters

©Reuters Young coffee trees are seen in a plantation in the town of Sao Sebastiao do Paraiso



By Marcelo Teixeira

New York City (Reuters) – Coffee prices, both for arabica and robusta futures, are seen rising slightly by completion of 2020 from present worths despite a big picture of a bigger surplus in the 2020-21 season, a Reuters poll of 9 traders and experts revealed on Monday.

Arabica futures are seen completing the year at $1.20 per pound, 0.9% higher than the settlement on Friday, while robusta futures are seen at $1,390 per tonne at end-December, 3.42% up from recently’s settlement.

“Challenging times for many commodities,” stated futures strategist Stephen Platt, pointing out the impact of stimulative policies in one side and the effect in need triggered by the coronavirus pandemic in the other.

“The virus has likely helped consumption of lower quality coffee in key consumers including Brazil while decline in institutional sales in industrialized consumers being partially offset by higher consumption at home,” he stated.

The specialists see a worldwide coffee surplus growing from 1.85 million 60- kg bags in 2019-20 to 5 million bags in 2020-21, mainly due to a bigger supply of arabicas amidst weaker need for the top quality range. Coffee look around …