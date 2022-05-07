Coffee culture has an Armenian trajectory Morning

A large-scale exhibition has been operating at the Hovhannes Tumanyan Museum since April 15 within the framework of the “Armenian Trajectory of Coffee Culture” project, which will last until June 15.

For Armenians, coffee has long ceased to be just a drink, and the cafe – a place to drink that drink. In other words, coffee has become an integral part of our lifestyle. By the way, it is the most demanded in the world after oil and water. At first glance, a question arises. What do we Armenians have to do with that natural product, if not only as a consumer? It turns out that this issue has been researched for about ten years, to bring forward historical arguments, about which even the world coffee organizations are not aware that a small country, Armenia, centuries ago had a great contribution to the spread and popularization of coffee culture.

The director of Hovhannes Tumanyan House-Museum told “Aravot” about this Ani Yeghiazaryan. Then he detailed. “American and European sources have referred to the issue, which proves that back in the 17th century, Armenian merchants were quite familiar with coffee, which they bought and sold in different countries. For example, the famous merchants of the Ottoman Empire were Armenians, whose knowledge allowed them to trade with the Levant trade center. They imported and exported coffee to Europe, thanks to which the Armenian merchants were able to introduce the new culture to the locals of Oxford, London, Marseille, Paris, Vienna and Prague, opening coffee houses and cafes. It is also noteworthy that in the Ottoman and Persian empires, Armenians played a major role in the preparation and hospitality of this natural product. ” To the curiosity whether the collection of those historical realities, the idea of ​​the project and the implementation is her idea, Mrs. Yeghiazaryan answered that it belongs to the museum expert Tatev Saroyan. “Tatev informed us that in 1915 Hovhannes Tumanyan, who was active in Etchmiadzin and could not find time to eat, filled his hunger with coffee, moreover, he always enjoyed it with brandy. There is an opinion that the coffee culture was brought to Armenia by the repatriates in 1945-46, but that is not the case. In Yerevan still in 1910-20. There were more than 20 cafes. ”

Getting acquainted with the exhibition, we state that it is also remarkable for Armenian greats – painters, writers, musicians, scientists, including Komitas, Martiros Saryan, Yervand Kochar, Avetik Isahakyan, William Saroyan, Hrachya Acharyan, Paruyr Sevak, Hrant Matevosyan, , Demirchyan, Hamo Sahyan, Aghbalyan, Shant, Olga Gulazyan, Silva Kaputikyan and the love and stories of others related to this drink.

During the conversation we found out that the project was launched in June last year, and the Tumanyan Museum has become a unique platform to talk about coffee, its history, use, taste and aroma, art, cinema, music and the importance of coffee in the lives of Armenian adults and their unique recipes. about. Such gatherings are organized every Friday evening. Ani Yeghiazaryan mentioned that the project will be summed up with the publication of a popular science picture book in 2023.



“The craft of cafe owners was next to different branches of crafts in Western Armenia. The latter had coffee roasting, grinding centers and cafes both in large Armenian cities and in Greek-inhabited Smyrna. The book will present the occupation of the ancestors of Armenian immigrants after the genocide in different countries of the world, as it is not accidental that the Armenian cafes or coffee houses found in different countries (USA, Egypt, European countries) have a long history. With the help of archival materials and photos, the book will present information about Yerevan and Alexandropol cafes, which are considered to be cafe cities in Eastern Armenia, until the 1960s. “In the archives of scientific organizations and, of course, in the archives of Armenian museums,” said our interlocutor.

Samvel DANIELYAN

“Aravot” daily

06.05.2022: