Coffee bean and black pepper vodka recipe 

A hot spirit mixture that prepares in 48 hrs. Do make use of dark rum for this– gold is ALRIGHT, yet white will not function. Use as a number of the seasonings detailed as feasible yet do not fret if you do not have them all. This naturally aromatic vodka can be all set in under 48 hrs

Prep time: 5 mins, plus mixture time

MAKES

700 ml

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS

1 x 70 cl container dark rum

1 vanilla husk

1 huge cinnamon stick

1 celebrity anise

1 allspice berry, or 1 tablespoon ground allspice

3 cloves

2 vast strips rind from a big orange or lemon

TECHNIQUE