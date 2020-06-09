CoE supports Armenia’s prison system to combat coronavirus pandemic – Panorama

In response to the emergency of COVID-19 disaster and to the necessity of offering pressing assist to inmates and prison employees, as of starting of April and persevering with till June 2020, the Council of Europe (CoE) has donated and continues donating protecting supplies to 5 member states – Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, CoE mentioned in an announcement.

A complete of 13 760 masks, 2500 facial shields, 1240 litters of disinfectant/sanitizer for arms and surfaces, 84 000 gloves, 99 infrared thermometers, 2 oxygen turbines, 5 transportable saturometers, 10 bactericide lamps, 50 medical uniforms, 100 protecting glasses, 20 puls oximeters, 3000 head covers, 5000 shoe covers have been delivered to prison administrations within the talked about nations, in addition to to central prison hospital in Armenia. 850 items of disinfectants and 5000 gloves are beneath approach of supply in North Macedonia and extra objects are anticipated to be bought in Montenegro and Azerbaijan till finish of June 2020.

These donations purpose at supporting the dedication of the Council of Europe member states and their nationwide prison administrations to adhere to the CPT assertion of rules for the remedy of individuals disadvantaged of their liberty, in accordance with the World Health Organization tips in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations have been delivered following requests from the Ministries of Justice and prison administrations inside the framework of the cooperation actions applied by the Criminal Law Cooperation Unit, Action in opposition to Crime Department, Directorate General Human Rights and Rule of Law.

The current donation to Armenia was made potential thanks to the Enhancing Health Care and Human Rights Protection in Prisons mission financed via CoE Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022.