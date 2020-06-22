CoE Secretary General: ‘The constitutional crisis in Armenia can be solved with the Venice Commission’s guidance’ – Armenian News

“The Opinion of the Venice Commission adopted on 19 June and made public as we speak makes it doable to unravel the issues which have been at the centre of the constitutional crisis between the Armenian National Assembly and the Constitutional Court”, mentioned Marija Pejčinović Burić, Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

In its Opinion, the European Commission of Democracy by Law (the “Venice Commission”) clarified the scope of the Constitutional Court’s assessment in the framework of the technique of amending the Constitution and acknowledged the National Assembly’s energy to revoke its personal choice calling for a referendum. Moreover, it recognised that the purpose of implementing absolutely the provisions of the Constitution of 2015 regarding the composition of the Constitutional Court is legit. To reconcile this purpose with the have to protect the judges’ safety of tenure and their independence, the Venice Commission advisable introducing a brand new transitional interval whose size ought to be decided by the Armenian authorities. The Venice Commission regretted that amendments which don’t present for such a transitional interval had been tabled in the National Assembly on the day of the adoption of the Opinion.

“I invite all authorities to be guided by the Venice Commission recommendations to overcome the constitutional crisis through smooth implementation of the relevant provisions of the 2015 Constitution and in accordance with Council of Europe standards,” concluded the Secretary General.