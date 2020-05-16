Cody Latimer: Washington Redskins wide receiver arrested on assault and firearms charges | NFL News





Cody Latimer invested 2 periods with the New York Giants

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested in the very early hrs of Saturday in Colorado and reserved on numerous charges, the Douglas County Sheriff’s workplace reported.

The division stated replacements reacted to records of gunfires terminated in a house in unincorporated Douglas County quickly after twelve o’clock at night.

When they got here, they took Latimer, 27, right into custodianship. One individual in the home was reported to have small injuries that were not associated with a gunfire.

Latimer was reserved right into the Douglas County Detention Facility on felony charges of assault in the 2nd level, enormous and unlawful discharge of a gun, along with 2 misdemeanours – banned use a tool and careless endangerment.

Latimer won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016

The Redskins released a declaration complying with news of the apprehension.

“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time,” the group stated.

Latimer played collegiately atIndiana The Broncos picked him the 2nd round of the 2014 NFL Draft, and he invested 4 periods in Denver, complied with by 2 with the New York Giants.

In 66 profession video games (15 begins), he has 70 captures for 935 backyards with 6 goals. The Redskins authorized Latimer in March to a 1 year, $1.05 m (₤850,00 0) agreement, with $137,500 (₤111,00 0) of it ensured.

Deandre Baker was prepared by the Giants in the preliminary in 2019

Baker transforms himself in to encounter heist charges

Meanwhile, New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has actually transformed himself in to authorities in Florida to encounter 4 matters of heist with a gun and 4 matters of intensified assault.

Miramar authorities released apprehension warrants for Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Thursday on 4 matters each of heist with a gun. Baker deals with an added 4 matters of intensified assault with a gun.

The set, that both come from Miami, were participating in a picnic at a Miramar house on Wednesday evening when the affirmed case happened.

Baker is charged of attracting a semi-automatic gun and, in sychronisation with Dunbar, burglarizing numerous targets of greater than $11,00 0 (₤ 9,00 0) in money, an $18,00 0 (₤15,00 0) Rolex watch, a $25,00 0 (₤20,00 0) Hublot watch, a $17,500 (₤14,500) Audemars Piguet watch and various other belongings.

Attorneys for both guys on Friday stated witnesses authorized testimonies keeping both NFL gamers took none in a claimed heist on Wednesday evening in Miramar, Florida.

Stay updated with the NFL’s newest offseason stories at skysports.com/nfl and on Twitter @SkySportsNFL.