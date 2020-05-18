Cody Latimer Threatened To ‘Kill Everybody’ After Poker Argument, Police Report Says

Breaking News

Shocking brand-new information in the apprehension of Cody Latimer … police officers claim a witness asserted the NFL gamer threatened to “kill everybody” after a conflict over a poker video game prior to he was secured Saturday.

According to the police report, gotten by WUSA9, police officers reached a Douglas County, Carbon Monoxide home around twelve o’clock at night Friday after they obtained a telephone call regarding feasible shots discharged.

Once they turned up … policemans claim they talked to Latimer’s good friend, Roderick English, that described to them the Washington Redskins receiver broke after an argument over a card video game.

Cops claim English informed them he was playing host to a poker evening at his location with his GF, Latimer as well as a couple of various other pals … when Latimer got involved in a conflict with one more individual.

English declares he separated the run-in as well as started everyone out … yet informed police officers Cody turned up a half-hour later on, pissed off.

Cops claim English informed them Latimer took out a gun as well as claimed he had actually conserved 2 rounds of ammo for English as well as his GF. Cops likewise claim English informed them Latimer threatened to “kill everybody.”

English informed policemans Latimer cooled down … claimed he would not eliminate any person as well as “emptied the magazine and cleared the chamber of his gun.”

But, according to the report, Latimer expanded upset once again … which’s when English says Latimer discharged 2 shots near him.

Cops claim English informed them he after that duke it outed Latimer … yet declares the 27- year-old struck him on the head with the weapon, triggering a contusion as well as a cut on his head.

Ultimately, the run-in was separated … as well as policemans jailed Cody, reserving him on a number of felony fees, consisting of attack as well as prohibited discharge of a gun.

For his component, Cody’s lawyer claimed in a declaration to ESPN’s Adam Schefter relating to the occurrence, “There’s an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine. Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known.”