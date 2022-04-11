The regional final round of the International Competitive Programming Contest in Armenia (ICPC) International Programming Contest in Northern Eurasia will be held on April 13, 2022 simultaneously in 5 cities: St. Petersburg, Barnaul, Almaty, Minsk and Yerevan. The organizers of the Yerevan competition are Yerevan State University և CodeSignal company.

111 countries are participating in the competition, distributed by regions. In this Olympiad, Armenia participates in the Northern Eurasia region, where the representatives of Russia, Kazakhstan, neighboring Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and the Baltic states compete. The European region includes Ukraine and Moldova.

The competition will be held by Gennady Korotchich from St. Petersburg and Dmitry Filipov. GKorotkich is the most title-winning Olympian in the world. He holds the record for the International School Olympiad (IOI) (6 gold և 1 silver medal). He was an absolute winner three times. He is a two-time ICPC champion (he is not allowed to participate for the third time).

“On April 11, they must come to YSU իչների computer hall to prepare the computers. Each team will be given one computer (there are three people in the team). Գ ․ Korotkovich ․ D-Filipov will install programs exclusively for the Olympics on computers. The pilot round will be held on April 12, and the main competition will take place on April 13 from 11:00 to 16:00. They will print, distribute problems, then follow the competition, “said Armen Andreasyan, a lecturer at YSU Faculty of Informatics and Applied Mathematics.

“The main supporter of the Olympic programming movement in Armenia has been” CodeSignal “company for many years. Many of our employees are team members or team coaches from different universities. “CodeSignal’s founders Tigran Sloyan և Aram Shatakhtsyan have been actively involved in the Olympic movement at this time, participating in mathematics and computer science Olympiads, including ICPC,” said Eduard Peel, CODSignal’s engineering director and head of the Armenian office.

The 13 teams representing Armenia in the competition were selected based on the results of the previous round. 4 teams from YSU, 3 teams from Armenian-Russian University, one team each from AUA, Armenian National Polytechnic University, European University, Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan, Goris State University, Armenian National University of Architecture and Construction will participate in this stage. .

During the competition, in addition to determining the 12 medal winners of the regional round, the participants of the final round will also be determined. The final will take place in 2023 in Egypt.

It should be reminded that ICPC is an algorithmic programming tournament for students. During the competition, teams from different universities try to solve real problems by developing skills such as collaboration, creativity, innovation, and the ability to work under pressure. Through constant training and competitions, the teams challenge each other, raising the bar as much as possible. Thus, ICPC is the oldest, largest and most prestigious programming competition in the world.