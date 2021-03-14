'Code Breaker' author Walter Isaacson talks gene editing and the future of the human race
In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by ‘The Code Breaker’ author and former CNN CEO Walter Isaacson to talk about his most recent book along with the future of gene engineering and the current state of big tech.

