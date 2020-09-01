Coco Gauff exits US Open as organizers use ‘enhanced protocol plan’ after positive Covid test

The 16-year-old Gauff fell 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to the 45th-ranked Latvian on what generally would have been a jam-packed home at New York’s Louis Armstrong Stadium, the occasion’s 2nd greatest court.

But in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, no fans are enabled. Instead, simulated crowd sounds attempted to fill deep space Monday.

Gauff informed press reporters she didn’t believe the absence of a crowd factored into the outcome.

“I think I compete just as hard with fans or not,” Gauff stated. “I could have played better today. Just going to get back to work and get ready for the French Open.”

The French Open, generally the 2nd significant on the tennis calendar, has actually been held off up untilSeptember Wimbledon was canceled previously this year. Gauff increased to fame at Wimbledon in 2015 as a novice qualifier when she distressed Venus Williams, prior to losing to ultimate champSimona Halep She likewise lost to the ultimate champ at the Australian Open in January, Sofia Kenin, while leaving to two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka in New York a year earlier. Indeed, it has actually taken a few of tennis’ finest to overcome her. Sevastova fits the description, particularly because she has actually reached the quarterfinals or much better at the US Open in 3 of her previous 4 check outs and upset Serena Williams prior to the pandemic. “I think it’s tough for everybody coming here,” Sevastova stated. “But, yeah, this very first obstacle, I won a match once again. I believe it’s going to offer me a little bit of self-confidence. I simply believed, like, I will battle till the …

