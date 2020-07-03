Coco Austin says she feels like her ‘family is falling apart’ after father, aunts contract coronavirus

Since then, Austin, 41, spoke with Page Six about the challenge, sharing information on her dads battle with typically the novel computer virus.

“I just want him to pull through,” stated the former “Ice Loves Coco” star. “I’ve been sending as much love as I can, but there’s only so much I can do from a distance. I want to be in the room with him right now and hold his hands, and just let him know that his family loves him, to push through, and this is too early for him to go.”

Doctors possess told Austin that her 63-year-old daddy Steve may possibly soon end up being placed on the ventilator to aid with his combat, which contains him thus weak of which even communicating is hard.

“He can’t even point out a word. For him to state ‘no’ or even ‘yes’ is so hard which i have to make use of texting today, and today he or she doesn’t also want to textual content anymore,” Austin told the outlet. “He’s just obtaining so discouraged that he’s in this placement that he doesn’t want to get within the phone.”

Unfortunately, Steve’s condition is “not looking good,” the particular star described.

Symptoms first appeared within Austin’s dad on Father’s Day.

“He was sensation lethargic. My dad is very much the chattybox. He’s very much the conversationalist and wasn’t speaking that time much, therefore there was some thing up that people knew,” said Austin. He also was experiencing shortness of breath and a feeling like pins were “being stabbed throughout his body,” she additional.

Steve waited 9 days to find medical attention, which usually Austin stated is “basically what they say is too late.”

Where he or she contracted herpes is presently unclear, yet Austin accepted her dad isn’t a single for putting on face face masks.

“I don’t think my dad was a good face mask wearer,” the model informed Page Six. “I think that’s why he’s in the position he is in right now.”

In addition, certainly one of Austin’s aunts was accepted to the medical center to treat coronavirus while one more aunt caught it and it has quarantined in your own home, saying she feels like she’s “dying.”

“It’s like, ‘Oh my God, like, my family is falling apart,” Austin said. “We’re here considering we reached Arizona to obtain away from the particular craziness within New York and New Jersey, and am feel like we now ingested it up within the spike that will just occurred here.”

Arizona is among a number of states which have seen coronavirus cases surge within the last couple weeks.

Despite being exposed to herpes, Austin, Ice-T, their 4-year-old daughter Chanel, as well as her other members of the family, have not already been exhibiting signs and symptoms, the former television star stated.

“It’s difficult to get a try out here once you don’t possess symptoms, yet I do would like to get an antibodies [test]. We’ve been referring to where to go to obtain that, yet it’s very hard,” she explained to it.

The star declared that she’s talking about her encounter “to let people know that I didn’t feel like my family could be touched,” yet that her father, without pre-existing problems, “is about to go on a ventilator.”

“Mask it up,” she advised fans. “How hard is it to mask it up?”