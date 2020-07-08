Cockpit video captures couple’s terrifying mid-air drama as their plane’s flight controls jam

A husband had to create a terrifying emergency landing after his four-seater plane’s baggage hatch snapped off and jammed the flight controls.

A cock-pit video reveals the aircraft swooping low over a motorway before bouncing off grassy verges as it hurriedly attempts to the touch down in Membury, Berkshire.

A warning alarm blares as the couple skid over a tarmac track and come to a screeching halt in front of a row of portable toilets.

Pilot Steve Le Van scrambles out of the aircraft with his wife yelling:’ Get out and get far from this!’.

No one is thought to have now been hurt in the emergency landing. The plane landed 50 miles from its planned destination of Fairoaks Airfield, Surrey, after disaster struck just 15 minutes into its flight.

Shocking footage shows the Mooney M20K plane listing dangerously left as it prepares for an emergency descent.

Explaining what happened, Mr Le Van said loose metal from the lost baggage hatch had managed to wedge itself between other parts of the plane, restricting the movement of the flight controls.

‘(They) just didn’t wish to behave and I had to fight onto the centre line, over the motorway and entirely to the bottom,’ that he said.

‘Gear down, a couple of bounces and roll out onto the asphalt.’

After landing his wife laughs nervously: ‘Look at the ocean of portable loos! That would have been absolutely horrible!’

She then exclaims: Where are we? What the hell happened?’

Pilot Steve Le Van pictured standing with his wife showing damage done to the aircraft

Photos posted on social media reveal damage to among the plane’s wings, with its interior foam spilling out of the side.

The couple had spent the afternoon flying their plane with other enthusiasts at Charlton Park, Wiltshire, before the accident on the way home.

The Membury airfield, near the M4, was first setup by the RAF for use through the Second World War.

M20 planes were created by Chinese-owned company Mooney International Corporation.

There were 33 of the planes registered in the UK in 2017, based on the UK’s civil aviation authority.

The emergency landing took place on May 30.