Coca-Cola KWC-4 4 Liter/6 Can Portable Fridge/Mini Cooler for Food, Beverages, Skincare-Use at Home, Office, Dorm, Car, Boat- AC & DC Plugs Included, Red

Perfect mini fridge for home use or while on the go.

This Coca-Cola 6 Can AC/DC Electric Cooler is the ideal personal cooler. It features efficient and reliable thermoelectric cooling technology. Stock it up with your favorite drinks while you are busy working or studying. This mini Coke cooler is a perfect desktop accessory for your office, home, or dorm room. It comes with 110 Volt AC and 12 Volt DC plugs so you can plug it into any standard household outlet or use it in your car, boat or RV.

Classic Coca-Cola design, a favourite for fans and collectors.

The eye-catching red finish with the classic Coca-Cola logo is sure to add a pop of color to any room. It is designed to hold six cans or four 500-ml bottles. The reliable thermoelectric technology allows you to cool contents up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature.

Tips and tricks to get the most out of your mini Coca-Cola cooler.

Lightweight, compact, and portable, this 4-Liter cooler features a self-locking recessed door handle. For best results, place pre-chilled items into your Coca-Cola beverage cooler. Place this mini fridge indoors in a temperature-controlled environment, and keep away from heat sources or direct sunlight.

Personal portable fridge featuring classic Coca-Cola design – Ideal beverage cooler for use at home or while on the go in your truck, boat, or RV

Compact 4.2 Quart (4 Liters) capacity – This portable cooler can fit up to six cans

Thermoelectric technology – Reliable and efficient cooling with no CFCs

Cools items up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature

Lightweight, compact and portable skincare fridge – Perfect mini fridge for bedroom; 12 Volt DC and 110 Volt AC plugs included

Includes removable shelf – This coca cola mini fridge provides convenient storage of small items such as yogurt, fruit, juice, bottles, or cheese

Self-locking, recessed door handle – This 6 can mini fridge is easy to carry and store when on the go while traveling in your car, boat or RV