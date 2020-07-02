Coca-Cola is shutting down Odwalla juice

“This decision was not made lightly,” he added.
Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla’s enterprise for the final a number of years, based on an organization spokesperson, who added that the choice to discontinue the model is indirectly associated to the coronavirus pandemic. Health-conscious shoppers are much less considering smoothies than they was, she defined.
Still, the choice “comes at a time when it is more important than ever to evaluate where we can improve efficiencies in our business and operations,” Hackett mentioned within the assertion.
“We’re focused on maximizing system efficiency by ruthlessly prioritizing to deliver on core [products] and key brands,” he mentioned throughout an April convention name discussing the corporate’s first quarter monetary outcomes.
“The less complexity there is in [the supply chain], the greater the chance for success,” Quincey added throughout a separate name with members of the media in April. He famous that in the course of the early days of the pandemic, “focusing in on the largest brands,” like Coke, Coke Zero, Simply and Minute Maid, was a profit to shoppers.
Odwalla merchandise had been delivered to retail places through a fleet of about 230 refrigerated vehicles — one instance of how sure merchandise can introduce problems into an organization’s provide chain. The beverage firm is dissolving that distribution community, as properly.