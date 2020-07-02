Coca-Cola is shutting down Odwalla juice

“This decision was not made lightly,” he added.

Coca-Cola acquired Odwalla in 2001. It has been assessing Odwalla’s enterprise for the final a number of years, based on an organization spokesperson, who added that the choice to discontinue the model is indirectly associated to the coronavirus pandemic. Health-conscious shoppers are much less considering smoothies than they was, she defined.

Still, the choice “comes at a time when it is more important than ever to evaluate where we can improve efficiencies in our business and operations,” Hackett mentioned within the assertion.