Coca-Cola is launching a Topo Chico hard seltzer

At the start of 2018, simply 10 hard seltzer brand names were on the marketplace, according to a Nielsen report, a number that increased to 26 brand names by early2019 “More than 65 brands are now fighting for consumers’ attention and purchase,” according toNielsen

For the 15- week duration ending June 13, hard seltzer items acquired at supermarket, alcohol shops and big-box sellers quadrupled year-over-year, the report stated.

“Within the hugely successful and growing hard seltzer segment, new and ‘old’ brands alike can succeed even if their market share is relatively small or declining, because the total pool of sales of hard seltzer within US retail is growing at such a high rate,” Danelle Kosmal, VP of Beverage Alcohol at Nielsen, informed CNN Business.

“As such, with new launch after new launch, manufacturers may lose market share but continue growing their sales,” she included.