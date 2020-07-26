Coca-Cola FA04 6 Can AC/DC Electric Cooler by Koolatron (4.2 Quarts/4 Liters), Orange



Perfect mini fridge for home use or while on the go

This Fanta 6 Can AC/DC Electric Cooler is the ideal personal cooler. It features efficient and reliable thermoelectric cooling technology. Stock it up with your favourite drinks, while you are busy working or studying. This mini Fanta cooler is a perfect desktop accessory for your office, home, or dorm room. It comes with 110 Volt AC and 12 Volt DC plugs so you can plug it into any standard household outlet or use it in your car, boat or RV.

Vibrant Fanta design, a favorite for fans and collectors

The eye-catching orange design with the Fanta logo is sure to add a pop of color to any room. It is designed to hold six cans or four 500-ml bottles. The reliable thermoelectric technology allows you to cool contents up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature.

Tips and tricks to get the most out of your mini Fanta cooler

Lightweight, compact, and portable, this 4-Liter cooler features a self-locking recessed door handle. For best results, place pre-chilled items into your Fanta beverage cooler. Place this mini fridge indoors in a temperature-controlled environment, and keep away from heat sources or direct sunlight.

Personal mini fridge featuring vibrant Fanta design – Ideal cooler for use at home or while on the go in your truck, boat, or RV

Compact 4.2 Quart (4 Liters) capacity – Can fit up to six cans

Thermoelectric technology – Reliable and efficient cooling with no CFCs

Cools items up to 32°F (18°C) below ambient temperature

Lightweight, compact and portable – Perfect desktop accessory; 12 Volt DC and 110 Volt AC plugs included

Includes removable shelf – Convenient storage of small items such as yogurt, fruit, juice, bottles, or cheese

Self-locking, recessed door handle – This mini Fanta cooler is easy to carry and store when on the go, while traveling in your car, boat or RV