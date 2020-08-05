Cobb County schools announce plan to reopen classrooms

Under stage 2, which will start 2 weeks after stage one begins, intermediate school trainees will return to class. High school trainees’ return to in-person guideline will mark stage 3, which will begin 2 weeks after stage 2 is carried out.

Before each stage is performed, the district will enable moms and dads to pick in between in-person classes or remote knowing for their kids.

Cobb’s statement comes 3 days after numerous moms and dads, trainees and neighborhood members held a rally requiring Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the school board enable moms and dads to choose in-person classes for their kids when the brand-new year startsAug 17.

Cobb County initially prepared to provide both in-person and remote knowing for its trainees, however chose the virtual alternative due to the boost in COVID-19 cases.

“We continue to be committed to re-entering face-to-face classrooms when public health conditions in Cobb County allow,” the school district statedTuesday “Knowing COVID-19 has impacted each student, family, and staff member differently, we also look forward to offering parents the ability to choose the classroom setting which is best for their family.”

In a virtual city center held recently,Dr Janet Memark, district health director for Cobb & & Douglas Public Health Department, stated Cobb County is experiencing …