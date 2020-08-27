Coast Guard Watch opens fire on shark to protect crew in the water

After bridge personnel reported the shark sighting, Maritime Enforcement Specialist 1st Class Samuel Cintron locked in on the shark and let off a few rounds on top of where the shark was swimming. The shark briefly turned away for a few seconds and turned back.

All the crew members in the water swam to get out of the ocean. Some made their way to a small boat that was in the water with the crew, while others went for a ladder on the Fantail. Some swam toward an open stern notch at the ship’s stern.

Cintron continued to fire bursts at the shark. Each burst briefly took the shark off its path, but it kept turning back and Cintron had to continue firing until all of his shipmates were safe, the USCGC said.

After reviewing video footage, the USCGC said it believes the shark was a Long-Fin Mako or Pelagic Thresher shark, “not something to…