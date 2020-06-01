Coalition won’t rule out passing new laws to reboot robodebt scheme | Australia news

The federal authorities won’t rule out utilizing new laws to permit a future reboot of the botched robodebt scheme, an possibility Guardian Australia can reveal was explored in an opinion from its high lawyer final yr.

Guardian Australia can reveal the opinion from the solicitor common – referred to in a ministerial submission that has fashioned the premise for the federal government’s response to an ongoing class motion – was acquired in September.

It suggests the federal government was conscious of great authorized doubts in regards to the scheme two months prior to settling a federal court docket problem and eight months earlier than it introduced it might refund 460,000 illegal money owed, price $720m.

A spokesman for Stuart Robert on Monday declined to talk about “privileged legal advice” and twice failed to rule out using laws to legalise the averaging of tax workplace earnings information for future debt restoration.

It is known this selection was mentioned by ministers in March and final month, when the federal government finalised the announcement of 470,000 refunds, however no resolution has been made.

In February, ministers had been instructed of the potential for utilizing laws within the context of defending the Gordon Legal class motion.

“This option was canvassed by the solicitor general in his opinion in September 2019 and could be modelled on taxation legislation,” the ministerial submission stated.

“Legislative change could be prospective or retrospective. However, a prospective legislative change may not affect past debts, so may have no impact on the [Gordon Legal] class action.”

The opinion was additionally delivered effectively earlier than a 19 November electronic mail supplied to a Senate committee during which the Australian Tax Office confirmed it had been instructed by bureaucrats the scheme was illegal.

It is the newest improvement within the robodebt scandal, which has compelled the federal government to promise refunds to 330,000 individuals and face the prospect of additional payouts for curiosity and compensation.

Asked to rule out looking for to legalise earnings averaging within the enforcement of future Centrelink money owed, Robert’s spokesman would solely say: “The authorities introduced in November final yr that money owed would now not be raised wholly or partially utilizing averaged ATO earnings information.

“This remains the government’s position.”

He didn’t reply instantly when pressed additional to rule out using laws, pointing to common feedback from Robert about the way forward for the scheme made on Friday.

Despite the pledge to not use the averaging of annual pay information to allege welfare recipients misreported fortnightly earnings, the federal government has not closed the general earnings compliance program.

The program is taken into account “no longer viable” on a big scale by the company accountable, Services Australia, except employees can as soon as once more elevate money owed based mostly on averaged ATO annual pay data.

On 17 September, Robert stated the federal government had not acquired “any comment from the department to say anything otherwise what we are doing is lawful”.

He added that the earnings averaging of ATO pay information was additionally used underneath Labor in feedback made at a press convention following the announcement of the category motion.

Asked if the feedback had been made earlier than or after the solicitor common’s opinion was acquired in September, Robert’s spokesman stated: “It is not the government’s practice to discuss privileged legal advice.”

It is probably going the opinion was ready for the profitable federal court docket problem introduced by Victoria Legal Aid, which the federal government settled in November.

Separately, the opposition’s authorities providers spokesman, Bill Shorten, appeared open to the prospect of a judicial inquiry into the robodebt fiasco on Monday, following calls from regulation educational and robodebt knowledgeable Darren O’Donovan.

“Yes, I think there should be some form of inquiry,” he stated. “There has been a human toll.”

But he stated the opposition would have to talk about whether or not that might be a judicial inquiry or different probe.

The prime minister, Scott Morrison, expressed remorse in regards to the botched scheme on Monday however stopped wanting apologising, citing the category motion.

Asked whether or not he would apologise over the robodebt scheme, Morrison stated it was a “difficult issue to manage”.

“And the government has great regret about any issues or pain that has been caused but this is something we’re working through and we’re making it right,” he stated.

The prime minister, who introduced facets of the robodebt scheme in 2016 as treasurer, additionally argued the unlawfulness of utilizing earnings averaging didn’t imply “those debts don’t exist”.

“And I think all Australians would agree that it’s important that if there are overpayments of welfare or other things like that, then the government has to be diligent about taxpayers funds and make sure that we recover monies where it’s right to do so,” he stated.

“But you’ve got to do it in the lawful way and we will ensure to continue to do that with our projects going forward.”