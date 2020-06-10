Coachella Officially Canceled for 2020

Breaking News

Coachella 2020 is officially dead available — the music festival will NOT carry on in October as previously planned … with hopes to fire it right back up next year.

The news came down Wednesday from Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. Kaiser signed an order to cancel the October event citing the fears of another rise in COVID cases in the fall. Stagecoach — a country music festival held on a single grounds — is also canceled.

It’s still undecided if Coachella organizers will try to create it back April — when it normally runs — in a limited capacity, or just wait ’til October 2021 to open anew, and welcome everyone.

Another thing that’s not totally clear is whether the 2020 lineup will stay the same, or if organizers will try booking new acts for 2021. You’ll recall, this year’s headliners — which were likely to perform later this October after the initial postponement — included Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine and also a late-game Gaga announcement.

A lot of those artists were already rescheduling shows for 2021, so folks probably saw this coming. Not just that, but Lollapalooza just got canceled too … and certainly will live stream instead.