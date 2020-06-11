Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled over concerns about coronavirus spread

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the festivals. “Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”

Festivals area allowed under stage 4 of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan and would require treatments or vaccines to permit entry, Kaiser said.

Health officials said they have been in touch with Goldenvoice, the festivals’ promoter about the matter.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival were originally scheduled to be held in April but were postponed until October under the direction of Riverside County health officials.