Coachella and Stagecoach festivals canceled over concerns about coronavirus spread

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said in a statement announcing the cancellation of the festivals. “Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward.”
Festivals area allowed under stage 4 of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reopening plan and would require treatments or vaccines to permit entry, Kaiser said.
Health officials said they have been in touch with Goldenvoice, the festivals’ promoter about the matter.
The festivals host hundreds of thousands of men and women each and were anticipated to feature big name performers.
Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church have been set to headline Stagecoach.
“These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted,” Kaiser said. “My first priority is the health of the community.”