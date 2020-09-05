Coach Bud: 35-36 Minutes ‘Pushing the Ceiling’

The Milwaukee Bucks have actually discovered themselves in an 0-3 hole in the Eastern Conference semifinals. For much of the Game 3 collapse that permitted the Miami Heat to take such a commanding lead of the series, 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was on the bench.

Antetokounmpo has actually played simply 33.0 minutes per video game in 7 championship game, a modest amount for a super star of his quality by any methods, not to mention throughout a series over which they have actually rapidly lost control.

One need not look far to discover reasonable criticisms of how Antetokounmpo has actually been managed.

“LeBron, for his career, averages 42 minutes per game in the playoffs. … In close playoff games great players play 44 minutes. I can’t believe the Bucks fell down 0-2 and Giannis is playing 36 minutes a night.”– @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/OMC0zkbHS2 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) September 3, 2020

Head coach Mike Budenholzer (the 2018-19 NBA Coach of the Year do not forget) does not appear troubled by the concept that his 25-year-old super star is on the sidelines for more than 25% of each vital match.