Co-founder of Maryland group that protested for state to reopen tests positive for coronavirus

“I did have a hard day yesterday. I told you guys I wasn’t feeling really well. I crashed later in the day, had to go to the emergency room. I thought I was actually having a stroke … turns out I had Covid,” that he said in the video, continuing later: “As you can see, I’m not dying. It’s uncomfortable. I would make it akin to having the flu.”

Walters, according to the Capital Gazette, urged those he has recently come in contact with to assess their health, but said he can not provide information to state public health officials for contract tracing — an epidemiological tool that public health officials say is key to understanding coronavirus and stopping its spread.

Walters and Reopen Maryland have not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Hogan has gradually lifted restrictions in the state, allowing gyms, casinos and malls to reopen last week, but people in Maryland continue to be required to wear face coverings in retail spaces and on public transportation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans wear a cloth face cover in public to curb the spread of the coronavirus, noting that “cloth face coverings are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms.”

Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said in a statement that “wearing masks can reduce transmission of the virus by as much as 50%, and those who refuse are putting their lives, their families, their friends, and their communities at risk.”

Walters told the Daily Record that contracting Covid-19 after months of maybe not wearing a face mask have not changed his views, “because there’s too much proof that masks don’t work.”

“I don’t care if you wear a mask or not. I’m not here to advocate for that. I think the government’s role is to educate us so we can make those informed decisions,” he told the paper.

While Reopen Maryland protested the governor’s coronavirus restrictions in May, others in the state have since joined nationwide demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice.

Hogan on his Facebook page Friday shared the Gazette’s article about Walters’ diagnosis, using it being an opportunity to encourage all protesters to get tested for coronavirus.

“As Marylanders have gathered to peacefully protest in recent weeks, I want to reiterate to those participating in these events that it’s still important to continue to take all precautions to reduce the risks of spreading the coronavirus,” the Republican governor wrote.

“Our health experts are strongly encouraging anyone who attended a demonstration or mass gathering to immediately get tested for coronavirus, and they are also advised to avoid contact with vulnerable populations,” he said.

There have already been 3,142 deaths due to Covid-19 in Maryland, according to data from John Hopkins University.