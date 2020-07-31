CNPGD Smart Watch for Android Phones Samsung Iphone Compatible Quad Band Unlocked Watch Cell Phone for Men and Women Touch Screen Fitness Tracker Pedometer Sleep Monitor



Price: $14.99

(as of Jul 31,2020 06:38:45 UTC – Details)

Product Description

This All-in-1 Watch has Multi-Function for widely use:

Watch can be used as

1. Only a Cell phone(Choice 1 below, sim card needed),

2. Only a Smartwatch(Choice 2 below, smartphone needed),

3. Both

Choice 1: USE as Cell Phone(GSM 2G Sim Card Needed, not included)

This watch is a cell phone:

Quad Band 850/900/1800/1900 MHz(internet function by GPRS)

Unlocked for all countries’ GSM 2G Micro Size Sim Cards

Which Carrier’s Sim Card is AVAILABLE for this watch?

T-Mobile, Straight Talk, Lycamobile, Speedtalk, Ting GSM, Simple Mobile or ANY carrier’s GSM 2G Sim Card is available for this watch AT&T, T-Mobile or ANY carrier’s GSM 3G/4G/5G Sim Card is NOT available Verizon, Sprint, Boost, PagePlus and ANY CDMA carrier Sim Card is NOT available Even WITHOUT Sim Card, following build-in watch functions are still available: 1.3 MP camera, speaker, mic, pedometer, caculator, voice recorder, alarm, mp3/4 player, calendar, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, Insert CORRECT Sim Card, you can Call & receive call on watch Send & receive Text Message on watch Use watch build-in Facebook, Twitter, Web Browser app (GSM 2G Sim Card’s GPRS Function must be activated for internet use) Insert Micro SD memory Card(TF Card, up to 32GB, not included), you can Take photos and voice records (to save the file on memory card) Enjoy Mp4 Videos and Mp3 Music on watch (memory card needed or no place to store the files) Choice 2: USE as Smartwatch(NO Sim Card Needed)

This Watch is also a Smartwatch:

Android OS 4.0(or Above) smartphone(ANY BRAND) or IOS 8.0(or Above) Iphone Needed. With Bluetooth(find in “setting” menu) function activated.

PLEASE NOTE: IPHONE NEED NO APP, LIMITED FUNCTIONS AVAILABLE

IPHONE CAN ONLY SYNC Calls / Call log / Phonebook / Music

IPHONE CAN NOT SYNC TEXT Messages / Email / Camera / Social Media Updates / Others

ALL FUNCTIONS AVAILABLE for Android OS Smartphone(Any Brand), with Android APP installed.

How to install correct APP on Android smartphone?

Choice 1: Go to Android Phone, Search “BTNotification” APP in Google Play, download and install.

Choice 2: Go to Watch Menu, click “QR code”, it will show on watch screen, use Android Phone, scan, download and install.

What will happen, if use both as cell phone, and smartwatch?

If activated GSM 2G Sim Card, memory card inserted to this watch(with Sim Card GPRS function activated),

At the same time, sync to another Android Phone or Iphone:

Congraduations! You have 2 choices for the following functions:

1. Make a Call.

Watch will show “Local” and “BT” 2 choice, Local Call is from your watch 2G sim card, BT(bluetooth) is from your sync Android Phone or Iphone. Both is OK.

2. Enjoy Music.

You can sync music from Android Phone or Iphone, or directly enjoy mp3 music on your watch memory card.

3. Get social media updates.

You can sync social media update such as facebook, twitter, whatsapp, skype, email from your Android Phone(NOT AVAILABLE for Iphone),

or use watch build-in facebook, twitter, web browser app(sim card GPRS function must be activated).

Choice 1: USE as cell phone(Sim Card/ Memory Card needed, not included)



Use as cell phone, activated GSM 2G Sim Card needed(for internet access, GPRS function also needed).

Which Carrier’s Sim Card is available?

What functions are available as cell phone?

SEE DESCRIPTION ABOVE.

No Sim Card but has Android Smartphone or Iphone?

No problem, use this watch as a Smartwatch,

SEE CHOICE 2 BELOW.

Choice 2: USE as Smartwatch(No Sim Card Needed)



Android OS version 4.0+ Smartphone(ANY BRAND) or IOS 8.0+ Iphone Needed.

With Bluetooth(find in “setting” menu) function activated.

ALL FUNCTIONS are AVAILABLE for Android OS Smartphone(Any Brand), with Android APP installed.

SEE DESCIPTION ABOVE for “How to install Android APP”.

PLEASE NOTE: IPHONE NEED NO APP

IPHONE CAN ONLY SYNC Calls/Call log/Phonebook/Music

IPHONE CAN NOT SYNC TEXT Messages/Others

Wonderful SYNC Functions as Smartwatch!



Messages PUSH

ONLY For ANDROID/APP Needed

Don’t Miss Any Update!

Push Call/Text Message/ Email/ Facebook/ Twitter/ Whatsapp/ other app/ updates to the watch



Music SYNC

Both IPHONE and Android Phone OK / NO APP Needed

Save Power & Enjoy Music!

Sync & Control Music or other app’s sound to the watch



Remote Camera Control

ONLY For ANDROID/APP Needed

Control Camera On Watch!

Sync & Control Android Phone’s Camera, to take pictures, videos,

file stores on Android Phone

Anti-Lost

ONLY For ANDROID/APP Needed

Never lose cell phone!

Beep or Vibration warning on Watch, in case of android phone “out of range”(20 to 40 feet).

Build-In Health & life Control



Pedometer

Records steps every day.

Sleep Monitor

Monitor sleep quality and record sleep status data.

Sedentary Reminder

Remind to get out of seat for some movement by Beep or Vibration.

Useful Functions

Caculator / Alarm / Calenda /

Build-in Camera on watch / Voice Recorder / Mp3/4 Player(need memory card)

Build-in Facebook,Twitter, Web Browser App(needs activated GPRS function from Sim Card)

Choice 1: USE as cell phone(Sim Card/ Memory Card needed, NOT included)/ Activated GSM 2G Micro Size Sim Card needed(for internet access, GPRS function also needed)/ Which Carrier’s Sim Card is AVAILABLE for this watch? T-Mobile, Straight Talk, Lycamobile, Speedtalk, Ting GSM, Simple Mobile or ANY GSM carrier’s 2G Sim Card is OK/ PLS NOTE: ALL carriers'(including AT&T, T-Mobile) 3G/4G/5G Sim Card is NOT AVAILABLE/ PLS NOTE: ALL CDMA carriers(Verizon, Sprint, Boost, PagePlus) is NOT available

Choice 2: USE as Smartwatch/ NO SIM CARD Needed/ Android APP download link https://amzn.to/31gvBCo ANDROID OS 4.0 + Smartphone(ANY BRAND) or IOS 8.0+ Iphone Needed. With Bluetooth(find in “setting” menu) function activated. ALL FUNCTIONS are AVAILABLE for Android OS Smartphone(Any Brand), with Android APP installed. SEE DESCIPTION ABOVE for “How to install Android APP”. PLEASE NOTE: IPHONE NEEDS NO APP/ IPHONE CAN ONLY SYNC Calls/Call log/Phonebook/Music CAN NOT SYNC TEXT Messages/Others

Phone function – Make phone call directly from the smart watch,including answering and dial-up.SIM slot,Single SIM card (micro SIM card) can be as a phone,support make calls by Bluetooth or smart watch;GSM/GPRS 850/900/1800/1900(2G,not support CDMA); Call,hand free,call record,phone book;Bluetooth phone call.

Sync function(Only for Android) – Whatsapp,Twitter,Facebook,Browser(need put a 2G/2.5G network SIM card); time,schedule,read text message;Sport health: sleep monitoring,sedentary remind. Other functions: Image viewer, Sound recorder (need put and SD card ), Remote capture, Alarm clock, Calendar,Camera (0.3M),Two way Anti-lost.

DON’T take to shower or Use in water(Little water on face such as small rain or Washing Hands is OK). Designed to charge by computer USB port, don’t use other chargers, incorrect charge by other charger may hurt the battery. Don’t heat battery or use in a hot condition(such as hot car in summer).