CNN’s S.E. Cupp says Trump is ‘hallucinating,’ ‘needs help’

The outspoken CNN host quoted Trump’s tweet and added her personal analysis.

“The President is hallucinating and paranoid. He needs help,” Cupp wrote.

Obamagate is a reference to the origins of the Russia probe, and the way an investigation into whether or not members of the Trump marketing campaign colluded with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. In current weeks, the time period “Obamagate’” has been used to evoke a now-infamous assembly within the Oval Office in January 2017, the place then-President Barack Obama and high intelligence officers mentioned Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia and the investigation as an entire.

Cupp, like lots of her CNN colleagues, criticizes the president regularly – however the criticism has morphed from typical political punditry to private jabs. CNN hosts frequently questions the president’s psychological well being and health for workplace, and Anderson Cooper even mocked his “girth and size” throughout a current rant.

Cupp lately mentioned Trump “is the virus” and that his response to the coronavirus outbreak “confirms how toxic he is for the country.”

In an op-ed revealed final month within the New York Daily News, Cupp started by saying the “antics” from Trump speed up the urgency for the American individuals to get out of the “mess” that has been created throughout this presidency, itemizing his private assaults on political adversaries, “kids in cages,” and his hostility in the direction of the press as a few of many explanation why the present president is unfit for workplace.

“As consumed as we were by the dizzying rollercoaster that was Trump’s presidency, all of that looks like kids’ stuff compared to the carnival ride from hell we are all on now,” Cupp wrote. “This administration was woefully and unforgivably unprepared for this pandemic, and this president has spent weeks dodging accountability for clear failures… time and resources that could have been better used to catch us up and control the outbreak.”

The CNN host then accused Trump of utilizing “this horrific health crisis to stoke more division to attack governors and the media, to boost his reelection campaign and to needlessly confuse the American public.”

She went on to ask “why are we putting up” with the “utter lunacy,” insisting that the nation has “grown complacent about Trump’s obvious incompetence and unmanageable mania, numbed by the inundation of idiocy over the past three years. But now it’s costing American lives, and we are all still in the crosshairs of his ineptitude.”

“Fortunately, there’s a mechanism to stop the insanity and excise the cancerous rot from atop our leadership in November. But I’m not sure that we can afford to wait that long,” Cupp concluded.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn Brooke Singman contributed to this report.