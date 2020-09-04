CNN's Keilar rolls the tape on Trump's attacks on military members and their families

CNN anchor and military partner Brianna Keilar responds to The Atlantic’s report declaring President Trump called soldiers “losers” and “suckers.” President Trump has actually rejected the accusations and CNN has actually not individually validated the report.
Journalist behind bombshell Trump report speaks out
Editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine Jeffrey Goldberg discusses his report in which multiple first-hand anonymous sources said President Trump denigrated US service members. President...
