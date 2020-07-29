CNN’s John Berman scolds Peter Navarro for using term ‘China virus’

“The Chinese Communist Party infected this nation with a deadly virus,” Navarro started while speaking in front of the White House.

“No,” Berman rapidly responded prior to Navarro asked why Americans are “fighting” among each other. “You may want to pose that question to me. I invite you to pose it to the guy sitting behind you. And I will say that this virus that is infecting the United States right now is—”

“The China virus. The CCP virus,” the Trump advisor stated, smiling.

“We let you say that once, Peter, please don’t say it again on this show,” Berman reacted.

“The China virus,” Navarro duplicated with a chuckle.

“All right, Peter Navarro, we value you being with us,” the “New Day” anchor began wrapping up the interview. ” I understand what you’re attempting to do there. There are Asian Americans who have actually informed us they have actually ended up being the source of criminal offenses.”

“The CCP virus, my friend. We love the Chinese people, John. They’re hard-working and they’re under the rule of an authoritarian government,” Navarro included.