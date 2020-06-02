CNN’s Jim Acosta Yells At President Trump ‘Is This Still A Democracy?’

CNN’s White House correspondent Jim Acosta yelled at President Donald Trump Monday, desirous to know if America is “still a democracy” after air and floor troops from Washington DC’s National Guard have been deployed across the District of Columbia.

Acosta shouted the query towards Trump because the President returned to the White House after visiting St. John’s Episcopal Church, the day after rioters entered the historic constructing’s basement and set a hearth.

One reporter's query tonight as Trump returned to the White House: "Mr. President, is this still a democracy?"

Acosta yelled, “Mr. President, is this still a democracy?” as proven by footage from CBS News’ Paula Reid.

Trump didn’t reply to Acosta, but additionally won’t have heard the query.

President Trump: ‘I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do’

President Trump delivered a stern assertion earlier on Monday concerning his subsequent strikes to cease additional violent unrest in Washington D.C. and throughout America.

“My first and highest duty as president is to defend our great country and the American people,” Trump mentioned. “I swore an oath to uphold the laws of our nation and that is exactly what I will do.”

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he added.

CNN's Jim Acosta is mad that President Donald Trump walked throughout the road to point out help for a church that was attacked and set on hearth final night time by far-left terrorists

President Trump mentioned he would uphold the regulation and defend personal companies from vandals.

“We have one beautiful law, and once that is fully restored we will help you, we will help your business, and we will help your family,” Trump mentioned.

President Trump promised to deploy 1000’s of troops to stop extra violence within the nation’s capitol and famous that the 7:00 p.m. curfew can be enforced.

The notoriously anti-Trump Acosta tweeted out, “Remember these aren’t just Trump’s actions. There are WH officials and other federal employees carrying out these orders. He can’t do all of that alone.”