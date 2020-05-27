CNN’s Jim Acosta Says Trump Is Lying About Mail-In Voting Being Ripe For Voter Fraud

On Tuesday, CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta bashed President Donald Trump for accusing Twitter of election interference, as a result of them fact-checking his tweets relating to Democrats’ push for mail-in ballots within the 2020 presidential election.

Acosta: ‘This is one of the president’s oldest lies’

“The president was lashing out at Twitter just a few moments ago, saying he’s not going to stand for — as he describes it — interfering in the 2020 election,” Acosta stated. “His campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said they saw this coming, that Silicon Valley will pull out all the stops to prevent the president from getting his message out. The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, was putting out tweets just a short while ago trying to establish a claim between mail-in balloting and widespread voter fraud when there isn’t a proven connection. This has been going on for some time now.”

Acosta claimed, “This is one of the president’s oldest lies.”

“It goes all the way back to the 2016 campaign,” he continued. “He explained that the reason why he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton was because of undocumented immigrants voting in the 2016 election. We should point out that he established a voter fraud commission to find widespread voter fraud. That commission produced no evidence of widespread voter fraud.”

The CNN character went on, “And so the president is going back to essentially a social media trick that he has pulled before and he’s trying to do it again. And now Twitter and other social media platforms, perhaps others, will follow, are starting to do something about it.”

Trump marketing campaign supervisor on Twitter flagging Trump mail in vote tweets: “We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters.” pic.twitter.com/g53gJo4mw2 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 26, 2020

“The question is whether or not the president can really do anything about this at this point,” Acosta insisted. “He’s threatening to do something about it, but that’s all we have tonight from the president, an empty threat he’ll do something about it. We should point out that both know this is a problem going on with this president, this administration for four years now. Not only does the president have a problem with telling the truth, he has a problem with accepting the truth.”

“And all the studies have shown on this subject there is no widespread voter fraud in the U.S. and there is no proven link between mail-in balloting and voter fraud,” Acosta stated. “Republican-led states have been doing it for years.”

Democrat Jerry Handler in 2004: ‘Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud’

Before Trump Derangement Syndrome consumed Washington, Democrats had been as soon as extra trustworthy concerning the perils of mail-in voting. In 2004, Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler stated, “paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud.”

Jerry Nadler in 2004: “Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud…I can show you experience which would make your head spin.” pic.twitter.com/L7zJhoB3O8 — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) May 25, 2020

Was Nadler mendacity? Or was he simply stating one thing apparent that his social gathering and anti-Trump “journalists” like Jim Acosta merely don’t wish to hear?