CNN’s Jake Tapper Shreds New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

First Antifa and Black Lives Matter fall out in Portland. Then Bari Weiss leaves The New York Times over left-wing bias in the newsroom. Then Jemele Hill goes after black anti-Semitism. And now on Tuesday, CNN anchor Jake Tapper takes on New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo over coronavirus response. There is definitely trouble in paradise.

Said Tapper of a publicity poster Cuomo was touting:

“New York’s Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo seems to be on something of a victory tour congratulating the state and himself for defeating the virus… There are no illustrations, however, of the more than 32,000 dead New Yorkers, the highest death toll by far of any state. No rendering on that poster of the criticism that Governor Cuomo ignored warnings, no depiction of the study that he could have saved thousands of lives had he and Mayor de Blasio acted sooner, no painting of his rescinded order that nursing homes take all infected patients in.”

You’ll have to excuse our somewhat surprised state. We’re not used to going to CNN for the truth.

NY Gov Cuomo seems to go on victory lap despite highest death toll in U.S. @drsanjaygupta reports pic.twitter.com/SQodVimCWk — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 14, 2020

Tapper continued his indictment: “NY state has lost more than 32,000 lives to COVID-19. So while it’s great that the numbers have gone down, it’s perplexing to see crowing, Cuomo going on Fallon, etc. No other state has lost as many lives, not even close. New Jersey is next with 17,000+… Yes, this has been a major challenge for every leader, but New York’s leaders do not have a success story to tell. It’s been about missteps and late actions.”

Even the Associated Press got into the act, citing, “New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height of the coronavirus pandemic under a controversial, now-scrapped policy.”

CNN, like any major news organization, has an editorial chain of command. Tapper’s comments were likely vetted at the highest levels. So, why the change of attitude? It could be an image problem that leads right back to Governor Cuomo’s brother and CNN host Chris Cuomo.

The brothers Cuomo have taken a lot of heat from even liberal journalists for their comedy act when the governor appears on his brother’s show. While New Yorkers have been dying of coronavirus the duo were making jokes and engaging in slapstick humor much to their own amusement. But it looks like their wit did not go over so well in the CNN front office, possibly explaining the attack on Governor Cuomo.

As in the other examples this week of left-wing disunity, this does not bode well for Democrat chances in the fall. The Democrats are less of a legitimate political party than a collection of various grievance groups looking to stick their snouts in a government trough. Their innate competition for the goodies sometimes spills into open conflict. Like this week.

It will be interesting to see if it goes on into the fall.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 16, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

