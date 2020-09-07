CNN’s Jake Tapper Allegedly Tried To Convince Republican Candidate Sean Parnell To Run In Different District

CNN’s Jake Tapper allegedly attempted to convince Republican House candidate Sean Parnell to run in a different district.

“Jake Knows Exactly What He Is Doing Here”

Sources close to Tapper informed Breitbart News that he had tried to convince Parnell, who is running against Democrat incumbment Connor Lamb for his Pennsylvania House seat, to pick a different district to run in, via a number of text messages, Twitter direct messages, and a phone call.

“Jake knows exactly what he is doing here,” the source told Breitbart. “This is a swing district in a swing state — Jake knows that Sean can bring out voters that might otherwise stay home but if they come out, they’re voting for Trump. Those votes could deliver the state and the election to Trump. This is nothing short of a CNN anchor interfering in a national election.”

The seat was won by Lamb in a 2017 special election, after President Trump had carried the seat in the 2016 presidential and congressional elections, and may be one of the key districts that Trump needs to win to carry the state again, making Tapper’s potential influence critical.

“Still A Democrat Operative At Heart”

“How many other…