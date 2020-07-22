CNN’s Don Lemon says ‘availability of guns’ is contributing to rise in Chicago shootings

During the nightly handoff with “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor Chris Cuomo, Lemon expressed gratitude that crime in Chicago is being discussed but warned that political motivations could be behind it.

CNN’s CHRIS CUOMO CALLED OUT FOR MOCKING RISE OF CRIME ON TUESDAY, TAKING IT SERIOUSLY ON WEDNESDAY

“I’m glad that people are starting to pay attention to crime, especially in cities like Chicago. But it is sad that they’re doing it in a year where they can use it as a political cudgel to hurt someone and try to help someone else,” Lemon said.

“Listen, there’s spikes in crime and there’s real work that needs to be done, right? Needs to be fixed. I lived in Chicago for a while. Every night when I lived in Chicago, there was a crime story, a shooting story. I’ve been doing stories about crime at this network for so long. I’m glad people are paying attention to it but it’s been an issue for a long time. And do you know one of the biggest issues is? The availability of guns. And you won’t hear that from some people.”

Lemon appeared to take a different tone earlier this month, when he and Cuomo mocked the rise in crime across the country, suggesting it was merely fear-mongering.

“Democratic cities are in chaos right now, is this what you want from Joe Biden?” Lemon had said, mocking Republicans. “And they’re gonna take your country away and they’re taking down the statues.”

“Crime is rising as they defund police,” Cuomo chimed in at the time.

“My gosh, it’s so bad!” Lemon added, impersonating Republicans.