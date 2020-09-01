CNN’s Don Lemon praises Biden after urging him to condemn riots: He put Trump ‘on his heels’

CNN anchor Don Lemon applauded Joe Biden over the Democratic prospect’s speech condemning the riots, firmly insisting that he has put President Trump “on his heels.”

Lemon made a direct plea to Biden recently to attend to the problem. Kenosha, Wis., was suffering its 3rd night of violence at the time following the shooting of Jacob Blake

“He’s got to come out to talk about it. He’s got to do a speech like Barack Obama did about race,” Lemon stated. “The rioting has to stop… it’s showing up in the polling; it’s showing up in focus groups; it is the only thing right now that is sticking.”

Biden on Monday condemned the violence that has actually occurred in cities throughout the nation, which made lots of appreciation from the “CNN Tonight” anchor.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY CALLS OUT CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO, DON LEMON OVER RIOT COVERAGE

“You’re going to hear a lot of lies from the president this week and moving forward… so I want to kick this show off tonight with the truth. And that is the truth about what Joe Biden says about violence and rioting. Not the lies, but we’re going to start with the truth,” Lemon started prior to playing a clip of the Democratic candidate condemning the violence. “So do we truly require to hear more lies from the president?No That is what Americans requirement to hear, the fact. We requirement to hear our leaders knocking the violence in our streets. Denouncing it. We requirement to hear them inform us the fact that rioting divides rather of unites. But this president can’t state that. He …