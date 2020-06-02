CNN’s Don Lemon Melts Down, Declares Trump Is Imposing Dictatorship

CNN anchor Don Lemon flirted with a nervous breakdown on air when he described President Trump’s efforts to impose regulation and order in America as “teetering on a dictatorship.”

Out-of-control riots over the demise of George Floyd by the hands of rogue cops have unfold to quite a few cities all through the nation, resulting in crimes starting from vandalism and looting to arson and violent assaults.

The President, throughout a Rose Garden handle, introduced that if governors and native governments received’t restore order, he’ll.

“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will quickly deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he declared.

Lemon’s Lunacy

Lemon determined that Trump’s feedback have been proof that he had turn out to be, or at the very least was turning into, a dictator.

“For this very moment that just happened right before our eyes, why were we pretending otherwise? Open your eyes, America. Open your eyes. We are teetering on a dictatorship,” he claimed with out proof.

“This is chaos,” Lemon continued. “Has the president — I’m listening, is the president declaring war on Americans? What is happening here?”

“He is saying that he wants to protect peaceful protesters at the same time sending law enforcement and military into the streets to push peaceful protesters back, to be aggressive with peaceful protesters,” added the ill-informed anchor. “He is doing the exact opposite of what he said in that speech.”

Lemon’s problem here’s a basic incapability to discern between peaceable protesters and people who are at the moment burning down cities. He believes they’re one and the identical.

Defends Terrorists

It’s time to name out Lemon’s rhetoric for what it’s – an incitement to violence.

His feedback are a dog-whistle to fringe parts in these riots to proceed doing what they’re doing, disguised as a righteous act to overthrow a dictator.

Some of those thugs are, little question, slow-witted sufficient to imagine him.

This previous weekend, Lemon described the riots as being not all that horrible, insisted the instigators weren’t “savages,” and in contrast them to American revolutionaries in the course of the Boston Tea Party.

“Our country was started because, the Boston tea party. Rioting. So do not get it twisted and think this is something that has never happened before and this is so terrible and these savages and all of that. This is how this country was started” –@DonLemon on @CNN 11:53 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/dGu5TmArsp — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) May 31, 2020

In 2017, Lemon acknowledged that Antifa, a corporation being blamed for a lot of of those violent riots and main the President to declare them a terrorist group, was truly a drive for good.

“Listen, no organization is perfect. There was some violence. No one condones violence, but there were different reasons for Antifa and for these neo-Nazis to be there,” he acknowledged. “One, racists, fascists, the other group, fighting racist fascists. There is a distinction there.”

There isn’t a distinction any longer. Just as there isn’t any distinction between Lemon and someone who belongs in an asylum.