CNN’s Don Lemon defends removal of statues: People were taught ‘propaganda’ about American history

Lemon then defended the current onslaught of statues which have destroyed by rioters of non-Confederates like Ulysses S. Grant and George Washington, saying “movements are often messy” and the way younger folks “have asked for decades” for the removal of sure statues and now “the chickens are coming home to roost.”

“Nobody is erasing history,” Lemon advised Cuomo. “What people are trying to do is put it in context and these are conversations that we should be having. And yes, they are messy. And sometimes people aren’t smart about which statues they should taken down. Fine. If the people on the other side would think, ‘Well maybe we should get involved in the conversation about which statues should be taken down, where they should be put, we should meet these people in the middle and discuss these things.’ These are the right conversations to be had. We’re contextualizing it the wrong way. We’re Looking at it the wrong way. And I think that’s the issue.”

The CNN anchor then asserted to viewers that a lot of what they discovered about American history is “propaganda” and that “some things you have to un-learn so that you can become a better citizen.”

“Why not have the mindset of ‘Well, maybe we should be taking down some of these statues?'” Lemon requested.

After Cuomo advised Lemon that “fear” was driving the discourse and dismissing the notion from President Trump that the rioters were “coming for everything,” Lemon famous that “very well-meaning liberals” have equally expressed opposition in direction of the removal of statues together with Trump supporters.

The “CNN Tonight” host then why the Founding Fathers are being “deified” like Jesus Christ since they were “not perfect.”

“Yes, they did some great things and the created the Constitution and a blueprint for us… but they weren’t perfect either,” Lemon stated. “No one is perfect. Nothing is perfect, not even the Founding Fathers.”

He then took goal at those that assist Trump and advised they are not shifting on with the occasions.

“I think people of color realize that if you’re supporting him, you’re supporting a racist and you’re putting racism on the backburner and people are just not cool with it,” Lemon advised Cuomo. “