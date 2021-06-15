CNN's Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis
CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour revealed to viewers that she has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Amanpour, 63, is one of the best-known journalists in the world. She has been off the air for the past four weeks due to the undergoing surgery.

