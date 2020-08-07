CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Biden Beats President In ‘Mental Acuity’ And That Trump ‘May Be Impaired’

CNN’s Chris Cuomo stated Thursday that Donald Trump was indicating Joe Biden’s “mental acuity” since it was something the President was doing not have in his own psychological capability.

Cuomo stated, “We had assumed the president was refusing to help us with testing because he was making a political calculation, but, regrettably, we may have been wrong. Today this president gave us reason to believe that his judgment may not just be bad. It may be impaired. Did you hear this?”

“Hooked on phonics much?” @ChrisCuomo asks as President Trump makes a series of spoken oversights even while buffooning competitor Joe Biden’s psychological skill. “Is there something going on?” asksCuomo https://t.co/WQoVleHqYt pic.twitter.com/cicuK4ugBC — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2020

President Trump stated throughout an interview, “He is going to do things that nobody would ever, would ever think even possible — take away your guns, destroy your Second Amendment, no religion, no anything, hurt the Bible, hurt God. He’s against God.”

Cuomo stated, “Those are the rantings of somebody screaming at the sky and expecting extra modification. A male accountable for your and …