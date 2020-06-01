CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon Compare Rioters To American Revolutionaries

CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon have made assertions that the criminals at the moment rioting within the title of George Floyd are akin to patriots throughout the American Revolution.

It’s one factor to help the peaceable protesters. Perfectly comprehensible because the nation copes with this tragic case.

It’s one other factor to help rioters who’re profiting from the strain and burning down cities underneath the guise of ‘no justice, no peace.’

It is weapons-grade stupidity to counsel these thugs are something like our forefathers combating for American independence.

And but, right here you might have Cuomo and Lemon, ascending to that degree of stupidity.

This is Ali VelshI seconds in the past on Brian Williams’s present, standing in entrance of a burning Minneapolis constructing and saying what you hear him say right here, which could be the stupidest factor ever stated on American tv (and that features the whole thing of Rachel Maddow’s profession.) pic.twitter.com/qU6Xn7Aw2D — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 29, 2020

Fredo’s Folly

Cuomo this previous weekend took the time on a number of events to check the arson and violent riots all through quite a few American cities to the Boston Tea Party.

“The motivation for the wrong matters … Why did you light this car on fire?” Cuomo requested his viewers Friday.

“That’s one kind of wrong,” he continued, later alluding to it not being any totally different than the Boston Tea Party and the civil rights motion within the ’60s.

He adopted up that effort with the exact same comparisons within the video clip seen beneath.

“Why would you listen to the message to go home and observe a curfew as someone who respects the law when you don’t believe the law is being respected when it comes to you,” he stated, justifying their actions.

“People will judge it, that’s fine you should also judge the Boston Tea Party,” he continued. “You should also judge what happened in the 60s that led to the civil rights … most of the major movements in American history have started at the grassroots level and at some point have turned into direct conflict with the American government.”

“Remember your history before you judge your present,” he warned.

Lemon’s Lunacy

Lemon, by no means content material to let his colleague steal the limelight because the dumbest man in media, additionally in contrast the home terrorists creating chaos on this nation to our founding fathers.

“Our country was started because, the Boston tea party. Rioting,” he claimed.

“So do not get it twisted and think this is something that has never happened before and this is so terrible and these savages and all of that,” Lemon continued. “This is how this country was started.”

Is he suggesting Antifa ought to attempt to overthrow the federal government and create an impartial nation?

“Our country was started because, the Boston tea party. Rioting. So do not get it twisted and think this is something that has never happened before and this is so terrible and these savages and all of that. This is how this country was started” –@DonLemon on @CNN 11:53 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/dGu5TmArsp — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) May 31, 2020

They Love Being Humiliated

Sure we’ve mentioned weapons-grade idiocy out of Cuomo and Lemon with this example, however they’ve really taken it to a different degree altogether.

Especially when you think about one of many locations attacked by rioters was CNN headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta police underneath assault from protesters within the foyer space of CNN Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/aVdmAwDml7 — VIRTUE.NEWS (@virtuemediacorp) May 30, 2020

These two are the residing embodiment of the phrase: “Thank you sir, may I have another.”