CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out for mocking rise of crime on Tuesday, taking it seriously Wednesday

On Tuesday, Cuomo appeared to be joking with colleague Don Lemon and seemed to suggest the rise in crime was merely fear-mongering.

“Democratic cities are in chaos right now, is this what you want from Joe Biden?” Lemon said, mocking Republicans. “And they’re gonna take your country away and they’re taking down the statues.”

“Crime is rising as they defund police,” Cuomo chimed in.

“My gosh, it’s so bad!” Lemon continued, impersonating Republicans.

NEW YORK TIMES ACCUSED OF GOING SOFT ON CUOMO OVER NY NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

As pointed out by the Reagan Battalion, however, the “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor was not nearly as passive on the issue the next night.

“The number of homicides are spiking,” Cuomo told viewers Wednesday night. “Look at the data: New York, Chicago, Louisville, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Denver, Miami. And the White House says it cares.”

He then played a clip of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stressing the rise of shootings in New York City to reporters.

Cuomo accused the Trump administration of only “caring” in regards to the surge in violence to ensure that it can “blame it on their opponents.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN anchor went on to dismiss the White House’s suggestion that the rise of crime is associated with the Black Lives Matter protests which have led city officials to “turn on the cops,” and instead pointed to the lifting of stay-at-home orders amid the response to the coronavirus outbreak and how crime saw a decrease earlier in the year once the shutdowns began.

Cuomo also acknowledged the “reasons” city violence had occurred before the pandemic, which that he said were “entrenched poverty” and “a culture of exclusion,” though that he did not mention that great majority of major cities in the U.S. are run by Democratic politicians.