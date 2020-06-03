CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasted for suggesting protesters don’t have to be ‘peaceful’

“Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice,” Cuomo advised his viewers. “And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time.”

He later added, “Police are the ones required to be peaceful, to deescalate, to remain calm.”

Critics slammed the “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor, a lot of them pointing to the Constitution.

“Yeah it’s not like the First Amendment specifies our rights as ‘peaceably to assemble,'” The Federalist writer Ben Domenech quipped.

“Protests absolutely don’t have to be polite, but the law says they must be peaceful,” Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy advised Cuomo.

“Old line: the protests are mostly peaceful. New line: who says protests have to be peaceful?” National Review editor Rich Lowry wrote.

Donald Trump Jr. accused Cuomo of “carrying water for violent criminals” who have triggered havoc in cities throughout the nation.

“Imagine saying that less than a day since Captain David Dorn was killed in cold blood by looters? Truly disgusting,” Trump Jr. wrote, referring to the St. Louis riot sufferer.

Over the years, Cuomo has been accused of defending Antifa, the self-described “anti-fascist” motion that has incited violence at varied protests throughout the nation, together with the George Floyd protests as many suspect.

Back in 2018, he referred to Antifa as “counterprotesters” and argued “all punches are not equal” after they incite violence in opposition to racists.

“If you’re a punk who comes and starts trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause. You’re just somebody who’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong,” Cuomo explained. “But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue no.”

During a heated panel dialogue in 2019, Cuomo went to bat for Antifa after a visitor condemned its violence.

“You can talk about Antifa. I’ve watched them in streets protesting in different situations, okay?” Cuomo mentioned. “There are certainly aspects of them that are true to a cause, that is a good cause, they want social justice, they want whatever they want in that context.”

The CNN anchor clarified that he didn’t need to “espouse Antifa,” which Cortes argued he gave the impression of he was.

“You don’t draw a moral equivalency between the neo-Nazis and the people there who fight against them,” Cuomo mentioned. “You don’t do that in that context because that’s not what we are about.”