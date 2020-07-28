CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasted for questioning legitimacy of Florida governor’s coronavirus data

Despite New York having the greatest death toll of any state and the governor’s continuous retirement home debate, the CNN anchor has actually especially been outspoken about Republican FloridaGov Ron DeSantis, whose state has actually seen a rise of COVID cases in current weeks.

On Monday, Cuomo revealed uncertainty over Florida’s most current data from the state’s health department, which showed that the number of brand-new cases remains in decrease.

“Can we trust the data from florida’s governor?” Cuomo asked in action to a tweet from ABC News.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host was knocked for the tweet.

” CNN must be beyond humiliated by this. Bad enough that they enabled him to provide unique treatment to his brother/the Governor with the worst COVID record in the nation, now he is [openly] spreading out conspiracies about other Governors,” conservative author A.G. Hamilton responded.

“Your brother’s state has been knowingly undercounting nursing home deaths for months,” Daily Caller investigative press reporter Andrew Kerr informed the CNN anchor.

“OMG you damned hack,” Ben Shapiro exclaimed.

“Just so we’re clear – a CNN anchor is throwing out conspiracy theories about a governor who is in a public feud with the anchor’s governor brother. You want to talk about voices we can’t trust, Chris? Take a look in your vanity mirror,” Tablet Magazine associate editor Noam Blum tweeted.

Through much of the coronavirus break out, there has actually been growing analysis overGov Cuomo’s order in late March that required retirement home to accept clients who checked favorable for coronavirus, regardless of screening shortages for both homeowners and personnel. Cuomo signed an executive order on May 11 reversing the policy, stopping health centers from sending out contaminated clients back to nursing houses and increase screening for personnel.

As of last month, approximately 7,900 individuals have actually either been validated or presumed dead from COVID-19 in retirement home in New York, according to the state’s health department. That relates to around 25 percent of all deaths in the state have actually happened in retirement home, per the most recent state overall from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Earlier this month, The Associated Press reported that “New York hospitals released more than 6,300 recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes during the height” of the coronavirus pandemic under a “controversial, now-scrapped policy.”