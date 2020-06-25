CNN’s Chris Cuomo blasted for declaring brother ‘best politician in the country’ on his show

However, what critics have referred to as unethical journalism reached new ranges as the CNN anchor overtly expressed his admiration for his brother’s management.

“Me having you on this show is an unusual thing. We’ve never really done it, but this is an unusual time and there are unusual needs and you stepped up in an unusual way that really was created by a vacuum of power on a federal level,” Cuomo started telling his Democrat brother. “Of course, I won’t always be able to keep having you on this show. It will never be seen as fair in people’s eyes.”

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO FINALLY ASKS BROTHER SOFTBALL QUESTION ABOUT NY NURSING HOME CONTROVERSY

Cuomo then spoke about how proud their father, the late former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, was of his politician son.

“Everything that he had ever said about public service is what you demonstrated right here and right now during this period when your state needed it most,” Cuomo informed the governor. “I just hope that you recognize even what I’m able to recognize… I hope you are able to appreciate what you did in your state and what it means for the rest of the country now and what it will always mean for those who love and care about you the most.”

He continued, “I’m wowed by what you did and more importantly, I’m wowed by how you did it… Obviously, I love you as a brother. Obviously, I’ll never be objective. Obviously, I think you’re the best politician in the country. But I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing’s perfect, you’ll have your critics, but I’ve never seen anything like what you did and that’s why I’m so happy to have had you on this show and I hope you know that.”

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED FOR SUGGESTING PROTESTERS DON’T HAVE TO BE ‘PEACEFUL’

The governor thanked the anchor for the “sweet talk.”

Shortly after the interview ended, Cuomo reiterated to his viewers, “He’s my big brother. I love him. Of course, I’m not objective, but let’s call it straight. Look at the state, look at the numbers… Yes, he’s my brother. There’s no question. I can cry about it in a second, but the results are there for all to see. Was it perfect? No, you tell me what is, but look at the state our country’s in. And if you don’t think this is going to be reflected in what happens in November, then you haven’t been paying attention.”

Cuomo later doubled down on his reward for his brother whereas sharing a clip of his remarks on Twitter, writing, “Not objective but true, the facts tell the story. NY had & has its struggles but they’re doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7. He works with relentless intensity & NY’s better for it. And as a brother, I am proud.”

CNN’S CHRIS CUOMO DOES PROP COMEDY WITH NY GOV. ANDREW CUOMO, FAILS TO ASK ABOUT NURSING-HOME CONTROVERSY

The CNN anchor was widely-panned for the love fest he displayed on-air.

“This might be the most unethical thing put on news network in modern history,” conservative commentator Stephen Miller reacted. “And they all know it. People like @jaketapper just turn the other cheek and play the part Jeff Zucker wants them to play. Pretend they aren’t a part of this.”

“This is pure propaganda. NY did worse than any state in the country. It’s not even particularly close. And a big part of that can be traced directly to the policies of Andrew Cuomo,” author AG Hamilton tweeted.

“CNN is not a legitimate news organization. If you work there you should be embarrassed by this,” Daily Caller reporter Chuck Ross wrote.

“This has been an issue for some time now, but it’s getting way out of hand,” journalist Yashar Ali weighed in. “The Governor isn’t facing a critical line of questioning…I don’t blame Chris, that’s his brother. But that’s why he shouldn’t have been allowed to go on his brother’s show after the 1st or 2nd appearance.”

THE ATLANTIC SLAMS CNN’S CUOMO-CUOMO ‘ACT’ FOR PURSUING RATINGS OVER JOURNALISM

“Only four countries (including the U.S.) have as many Coronavirus fatalities as the state of New York,” Reason editor at massive Matt Welch mentioned.

“It’s nice that there’s really no debating at this point whether CNN’s 9 pm hour is an extension of Andrew Cuomo’s political machine,” Daily Caller investigative editor Peter J. Hasson wrote.

This marked Cuomo’s eleventh interview with his high-profile brother since the coronavirus pandemic started and never as soon as over the course of three months did he point out the rising nursing residence controversy that had been dogging the New York governor. At least till this interview.

“Nursing homes. People died there, they didn’t have to, it was mismanaged and the operators have been given immunity. What do you have to say about that?” the CNN anchor requested.

“Several statements that are not correct, but that’s OK. It’s your show, you say whatever you want to say,” Gov. Cuomo jokingly reacted.

POLITICO SAYS NEW YORK GOV. CUOMO’S ‘CORONAVIRUS HALO BEGINS TO FADE’

The governor referred to as the nursing residence deaths “the most tragic situation” and pointed to how there have been nursing residence deaths “all across the country” and mentioned “we have to figure out how to do it better the next time” earlier than the subsequent virus wave happens.

He claimed that New York was “one of the best cases in the nation” for deaths in nursing properties, citing an obvious report from The New York Times that confirmed the state was “35 out of 50” and his personal examine that ranked his state at “37,” including that “comparatively” his state did effectively.

The Democratic chief went on to acknowledge that “roughly 38 percent” of deaths in New York had been senior residents and mentioned he was decided to determine “how to do a better job” if the virus comes again.

Through a lot of the coronavirus outbreak, there was rising scrutiny over the Democratic governor’s order in late March that compelled nursing properties to simply accept sufferers who examined constructive for coronavirus, regardless of testing deficiencies for each residents and workers. Cuomo signed an government order on May 11 reversing the coverage, stopping hospitals from sending contaminated sufferers again to nursing properties and ramping up testing for workers.

Roughly 7,900 individuals have both been confirmed or presumed useless from COVID-19 in nursing properties in New York, in response to the state’s well being division. That equates to roughly 25 % of all deaths in the state have occurred in nursing properties, per the newest state complete from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” host confronted intense backlash final month for opting to do prop comedy with large Q-tips with his brother as a substitute of addressing the nursing residence controversy.