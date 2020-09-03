CNN’s Chris Cuomo Blames Pelosi’s Salon Visit On President Trump

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has actually discovered herself in hot water today after video appeared of her breaking Democrats’ COVID-19 guidelines by getting her hair done inside a salon without using a mask.

On Wednesday night, CNN host Chris Cuomo revealed simply how prejudiced he truly is when he in some way discovered a method to blame President Donald Trump for Pelosi’s embarrassing scandal.

CNN Discusses Pelosi Salon Scandal

“AC360” visitor host John Berman raised the Pelosi occurrence while turning things over to Cuomo at the modification of hour, stating that the House speaker had no evidence to support her claims that the scandal was a “set up,” including that she ought to understand the coronavirus guidelines that remain in location in her own city.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Caught Defying COVID Restrictions, Gets Hair Done At Closed Salon

“But, consider this, the crowds of unmasked and not socially distanced audience members at the president’s speech at the White House on the final day of the Republican Convention or the president’s own mask-less visit to a hurricane relief center in Louisiana last week,” Berman said after reading out a tweet from Trump on the Pelosi circumstance.

“The state’s own standards state masks ought to be caution when in public inside your home and out. So, yes, it is reasonable to slam the House speaker, who ought to …