CNN’s Brian Stelter Humiliated During C-SPAN Appearance As He’s Roasted By Callers

CNN‘s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter was humiliated on Tuesday when he appeared on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” only to have callers completely torch him on live television.

Caller Blasts Stelter

One caller kicked things off by phoning in to confront Stelter about last week’s CNN chyron, “Fiery but mostly peaceful protests after police shooting.” This chyron was put up despite the fact that CNN was simultaneously showing burning buildings in Kenosha, Wisconsin that had been set on fire by protesters.

The caller held nothing back as he attacked Stelter, calling him “Humpty Dumpty” and “a stooge,” adding, “We all know you’re not reliable.” The CNN host responded by admitting that the chyron was a “mistake,” according to Fox News.

“I don’t know who wrote it, probably a young producer who’s trying their best under deadline in a breaking news situation,” Stelter said. “That kind of thing becomes easily criticized and probably not the right banner to put on the screen.”

RELATED: CNN Continues Fairytale – Calls Fiery And Destructive Kenosha Riots ‘Peaceful’

Another Caller Confronts Stelter

This was only the beginning of Stelter’s humiliation, however, as another caller soon phoned in to blast him as well: