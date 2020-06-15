CNN’s Brian Stelter Gets Steamrolled By Trump Legal Adviser Jenna Ellis: ‘You’re An Activist’

Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis appeared on Brian Stelter’s ‘Reliable Sources’ show and told him to his face he’s not a journalist, but rather an activist.

The incident came after Stelter, within an apparent emotional heap on the President’s disdain for his network, started taking personal shots at Ellis.

The CNN activist noted that Trump’s preferred description of the once-revered media is now the “fake news media” and openly wondered if which was the best utilization of his social networking platform.

Ellis praised the President for voicing his opinion as an “American citizen” first.

That’s when Stelter went off the rails …

“You understand that someday you’re gonna regret this, right?” — Brian Stelter to Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis pic.twitter.com/IRcKke3Qqu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 14, 2020

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Slaps Down Jim Acosta: ‘If Anybody Needs To Be Fact-Checked, It’s The Media’

Your Children Will Hate You

The overly-emotional anchor took an odd turn when that he suggested Ellis would regret defending the President 1 day.

“You understand that, like, someday you’re going to regret this, right? Someday you’re going to regret this, when your kids and your grandkids look back at this time, and you use slurs and smear us as fake news to hurt news outlets,” Stelter stammered.

“I think in 10 or 20 years if we sit down and talk about this, you’ll recognize how damaging it was to use terms like fake news, to attack journalists who are trying to do their jobs,” he added.

Three things of note here:

Stelter’s approach in learning to be a babbling son or daughter yelling ‘You’ll be sorry’ is an interesting one for someone who fancies themselves an expert. He literally proves he’s Not really a journalist by making an emotional plea followed by personal attacks. He practically set himself up for what came next.

A senior legal advisor to the Trump 2020 campaign just roasted Jeff Zucker’s mini me aka Brian Stelter… pic.twitter.com/rKnuOnF3TK — JustInformed Talk (@JustInformU) June 15, 2020

RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Shreds Jim Acosta After He Criticizes Police – ‘Maybe You Should Respect People Who Defend You Every Day’

911? We’d Like to Report a Beating

Stelter’s response was over the top but Ellis didn’t miss a beat, laying an absolute beatdown on the intellectually unarmed CNN anchor.

“You’re not trying to do your job,” she hammered. “You’re not a journalist. You’re an activist.”

“That’s the problem. You have an agenda, anti-Trump. The American people see through this,” Ellis continued. “This president is finally holding the fake news media accountable because you’re activists. You’re not reporting facts and truth.”

Trump campaign releases statement on @brianstelter‘s “offensive CNN meltdown”: “This kind of on-air meltdown and lashing out is completely unprofessional, yet it’s what we’ve come to expect from the leftists who hate President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/ptjIpAfSET — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 15, 2020

The President’s campaign fired back following the interview, labeling Stelter’s behavior as “sexist and demeaning” and demanded an apology from CNN and their lead activist.

“This kind of on-air meltdown and lashing out is completely unprofessional, yet it’s what we’ve come to expect from the leftists who hate President Trump,” a statement from Ali Pardo, the campaign’s deputy communications director, reads.

“It would be great if so-called journalists would refrain from personal attacks and putting words in the mouths of the children and grandchildren of strong, smart, and independent women,” that he added.

Just once we said – Stelter proved Ellis right simply by opening his mouth. He just couldn’t help but reveal what that he truly is.