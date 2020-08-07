CNN takes pessimistic approach to US economy adding 1.8 million jobs in July amid pandemic

The U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July in spite of a wave of brand-new coronavirus cases requiring most states to time out or reverse their reopenings — however CNN appeared figured out to put an unfavorable spin on the news.

The payroll boost reported Friday by the Labor Department was well listed below the massive 4.8 million jobs developed in June, the greatest ever tape-recorded. As July disappointed June’s record-setting development, CNN took a pessimistic approach to the news.

US EMPLOYERS HIRE 1.8 MILLOON DESPITE NEW COVID-19 SHUTDOWNS

CNN’s site included the heading, “US jobs recovery takes a massive hit and is still down nearly 13 million jobs.” By contrast, The New York Times’ homepage included the heading, “Despite virus surge, U.S. added jobs in July, but at slower pace.”

On air, CNN experts and anchors took a comparable tone. “As we look at this, a little but better than expected but … what should the real takeaway be?” anchor Erica Hill asked.

” A resumption of activity in July, in the start of July, implied a few of these individuals [were] returning to work,” CNN primary service reporter Christine Romans stated. “This is a rear-view mirror photo, however, so as you saw the locations getting worse in completion of July in the South, did that spill into some more layoffs, a 2nd wave of layoffs for early August?

“We simply do not understand rather yet, 10.2 percent joblessness is still even worse than the Great Recession, however enhancing a little …